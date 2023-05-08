Big regular-season games, postseason previews on tap for Diocese of Wilmington boys high school sports teams

Only six weeks have passed since the beginning of the spring high school sports season, but a few weeks from now all sports will be in the postseason. Before then, however, there are many games to get in.

Track and field heads into its postseason this week, with the New Castle County championships this weekend at Abessinio Stadium. Boys volleyball wraps up its regular season on Monday, with the field for the inaugural state championship tournament to be announced in a day or two. There are also a few high-profile baseball and lacrosse games on the schedule.

Baseball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m. The Sabres wrap up the regular season before the start of the MIAA playoffs later this week.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-5) vs. Newark Charter (5-8), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park

Cape Henlopen (12-3) at Saint Mark’s (13-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans get another test before the state tournament opens as defending state champion Cape Henlopen makes the trip north. The Vikings are undefeated against Delaware competition, while the Spartans’ lone setback came against the top-seeded team in the state, Delaware Military Academy.

Wednesday

William Penn (10-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (8-6), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park. The Colonials have put together a very good season, but they will be tested this week. This is the second of four games they will play. Seniors Brandon Grygo and Michael Lane are key for William Penn, while St. E’s counters with Eric O’Neill and Luke Trout.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (6-6), 4 p.m.

Hodgson (4-9) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Archmere at Salesianum (7-7), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Sussex Tech (12-2), noon

Lacrosse

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Tatnall (11-2) at Archmere (9-3), 4:20 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum (9-3) at Radnor (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (12-1), 11 a.m. The Auks battle their second impressive Independent Conference team of the week with a eye-opener against the Quakers. Jackson Redd and Nick Winchell are prolific scorers for Friends, as are Drew Duncan and Alex Starnes of the Auks.

Saint Mark’s (9-4) at Red Lion (5-3), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Unionville (Pa.) at Salesianum (13-0), 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Archmere (6-2) at Tatnall (, 3:45 p.m.

Middletown (3-4) at Salesianum (, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (7-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum at Concord (5-5), 3:30 p.m.

Brandywine (6-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday

Tower Hill (10-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (5-4) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Track and field

Monday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at the Tiger Classic, 3 p.m. at A.I. duPont High School

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at the New Castle County championships, Abessinio Stadium. Meet begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.