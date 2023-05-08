Big regular-season games, postseason previews on tap for Diocese of Wilmington boys high school sports teams

Only six weeks have passed since the beginning of the spring high school sports season, but a few weeks from now all sports will be in the postseason. Before then, however, there are many games to get in.
Track and field heads into its postseason this week, with the New Castle County championships this weekend at Abessinio Stadium. Boys volleyball wraps up its regular season on Monday, with the field for the inaugural state championship tournament to be announced in a day or two. There are also a few high-profile baseball and lacrosse games on the schedule.
Baseball
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m. The Sabres wrap up the regular season before the start of the MIAA playoffs later this week.
Tuesday
Archmere (8-5) vs. Newark Charter (5-8), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park
Cape Henlopen (12-3) at Saint Mark’s (13-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans get another test before the state tournament opens as defending state champion Cape Henlopen makes the trip north. The Vikings are undefeated against Delaware competition, while the Spartans’ lone setback came against the top-seeded team in the state, Delaware Military Academy.
Wednesday
William Penn (10-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (8-6), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park. The Colonials have put together a very good season, but they will be tested this week. This is the second of four games they will play. Seniors Brandon Grygo and Michael Lane are key for William Penn, while St. E’s counters with Eric O’Neill and Luke Trout.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Middletown (6-6), 4 p.m.
Hodgson (4-9) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Archmere at Salesianum (7-7), 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum at Sussex Tech (12-2), noon
Lacrosse
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Tatnall (11-2) at Archmere (9-3), 4:20 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum (9-3) at Radnor (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (12-1), 11 a.m. The Auks battle their second impressive Independent Conference team of the week with a eye-opener against the Quakers. Jackson Redd and Nick Winchell are prolific scorers for Friends, as are Drew Duncan and Alex Starnes of the Auks.
Saint Mark’s (9-4) at Red Lion (5-3), 1 p.m.
Monday
Unionville (Pa.) at Salesianum (13-0), 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Monday
Archmere (6-2) at Tatnall (, 3:45 p.m.
Middletown (3-4) at Salesianum (, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Sanford (7-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum at Concord (5-5), 3:30 p.m.
Brandywine (6-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday
Tower Hill (10-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (5-4) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.
Track and field
Monday
Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at the Tiger Classic, 3 p.m. at A.I. duPont High School
Friday-Saturday
Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at the New Castle County championships, Abessinio Stadium. Meet begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.