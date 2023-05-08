Diocese of Wilmington high school musical season closes with ‘Anastasia’ at St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

Diocese of Wilmington high school musical season closes with ‘Anastasia’ at St....

Saint Elizabeth High School wrapped up this year’s Diocese of Wilmington high school musical season with ‘Anastasia’ at the Benedictine Performing Arts Center.

With the final curtain dropped The Dialog plans to shine the spotlight on high school graduations across the diocese. You can look for the roundup of this season’s musicals in the graduation edition online and in print at your parish June 16.

Photo galleries from each of the shows can be found at the links below.

Saints Peter and Paul: ‘The Play that goes wrong’

Ursuline: ‘Dreamland’

Padua Academy: ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’

Archmere Academy: ‘Willy Wonka’

Salesianum School: ‘Head over Heals’

St. Mark’s High School: ‘Grease’