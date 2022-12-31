Big third quarter is the difference as Pikesville (Md.) basketball defeats Padua: Photo gallery

GREENVILLE — Padua took a xxx lead over Pikesville (Md.) when the teams met Dec. 30 at the Diamond State Classic, but the visitors from Baltimore County took control with a huge third quarter on their way to a 54-27 win at the Tatnall School.

The Pandas did not score until Grace Trerotola drained a three-pointer four and a half minutes in, and that got her team going. The Panthers had a 2-0 lead, but Trerotola’s triple was the start of a 7-0 run for Padua that also included field goals for Abby Hayes and Bridget Casey.

Nothing was falling, however, for the Panthers, and Padua held that 7-2 lead after one. A Trerotola runner gave the Pandas a nine-point advantage before momentum began to swing with a successful three-point attempt for Jayda Mayles. Her second of the quarter pulled Pikesville to within three at 11-8, and after four offensive rebounds on a possession a few minutes later, they earned two points on free throws.

They took the lead after another offensive board, this time with Mayles getting to her own miss and feeding Darielle Weems underneath. The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth affair, with the Panthers taking a 20-17 lead into intermission.

The tenor of the game changed in the third. Pikesville scored the first 11 points of the second half and outscored the Pandas, 22-2, in the third. Weems and Tykeisha Hill were particularly effective, turning second and third chances into points. Each had six points in the quarter.

Mayles led the Panthers with 14, while Weems and Hill each had 10.

Casey finished with nine to lead Padua, with Trerotola adding seven. The Pandas (1-5) visit A.I. DuPont on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.