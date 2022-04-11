Girls high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington starts week with flurry of activity, slows at end

With the Easter Triduum beginning on Thursday, the Catholic schools will get nearly all of their games and matches in by Wednesday, although there will be a few items on Thursday’s agenda. The recent rain has started to put a squeeze on the schedules as schools attempt to make up lost dates.

This week begins with a bang in Bear, as Ss. Peter and Paul’s girls lacrosse team makes a rare trip to New Castle County to meet Caravel. Saint Mark’s softball will be tested under the lights, and the Spartans’ soccer team prepares to take on perennial power Padua.

Softball

Monday

Padua (1-4) vs. Ursuline (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Archmere (5-2) at Saint Mark’s (5-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-3) vs. Newark Charter (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (2-3) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Red Lion (4-1), 7 p.m. The Spartans and Lions meet under the lights in a battle of one-loss teams. It will be a contrast in approaches. Saint Mark’s has been lights-out in the circle with junior Ryleigh Thomas pitching gem after gem, but Red Lion is all about the offense, averaging nearly 10 runs per contest entering this week.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (1-4-1) at McKean (1-4), 3:30 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (6-1) vs. Padua (3-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Sanford (3-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Delaware Military (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. The Spartans and Pandas play in different divisions, so this regular-season meeting takes on even more meaning for the clubs. The Spartans’ high-octane offense takes on the Pandas, who have allowed eight goals in five games, just one of those in three outings against Delaware opponents.

Newark Charter (2-2-1) at Archmere (5-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

William Penn (0-2) vs. Ursuline (4-0), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Wilmington Friends (3-0) at Archmere (4-1), 3:45 p.m. Two of the top teams in girls tennis battle in Claymont. They have not met since 2019, when the Quakers won a 3-2 thriller.

Padua (2-1) vs. Saint Mark’s (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Tuesday

Tower Hill (2-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Archmere at Middletown (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-0) at Calverton, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Appoquinimink (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (1-2), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-0) at Caravel (5-2), 5 p.m. The Sabres take their lone trip out of Maryland to meet the Buccaneers in a late-afternoon tussle. Ss. Peter and Paul has bull-rushed opponents this season, averaging nearly 20 goals per game. After a 1-2 start, Caravel has found its stride with four straight wins.

Tuesday

Ursuline (2-2) at Garnet Valley (Pa.), 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-2) at Archmere (5-1), 4 p.m.

Padua (1-1) at Smyrna (4-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (4-1) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.