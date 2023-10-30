Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington face light week on field, wait for state tournament seeding

It’s a light week as far as the number of games goes in high school sports, but that can only mean one thing: the postseason is almost here.

The volleyball committee released the 24-team bracket on Oct. 29, and the field hockey committee meets on the evening of Oct. 30 to come up with its postseason teams. Both the Division I and II tournaments launch this week, and by the end of Saturday, the two tournaments will be down to their semifinalists. Soccer concludes on Nov. 2, and the brackets for Division I and II will be determined and released the next day. Those tournaments begin next week. Cross country moves toward the state championship on Nov. 11 with the county championships this weekend.

As for football, that is in the home stretch of the regular season, with much to be determined with regard to tournament teams and seeding. Of the four Catholic schools who field teams, Salesianum can clinch a postseason berth this weekend.

As usual, check schedules to ensure that game days, times or locations are accurate.

Boys

Soccer

Monday, Oct. 30

Newark (8-5) at Saint Mark’s (7-4-1), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans begin a busy week to wrap up the regular season against a solid Yellow Jackets team. Saint Mark’s plays three games this week before beginning a quest to return to the DIAA Division II state championship game.

St. Elizabeth (1-12) vs. Odyssey Charter (7-5-2), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Saint Mark’s at McKean (4-10), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

St. Elizabeth at Christiana (4-9), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (2-11), 3:30 p.m.

Cross country

Saturday, Nov. 4

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at New Castle County championship, 3 p.m. at Winterthur Estate, Greenville

Football

Friday, Nov. 3

St. Elizabeth (3-5) at A.I. DuPont (0-8), 6 p.m. The Vikings are in the hunt for a Class 1A tournament bid, but they can’t look past either of their final two opponents. A.I. duPont is rebuilding its program after nearly two years of inactivity. For the Vikings, the brother combination of freshman quarterback Cole Andrews and senior wide receiver Gavin Andrews has been a reliable connection, and Jihad Brown has provided a spark out of the backfield.

Saint Mark’s (4-4) at Middletown (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saint Mark’s has a chance to earn a postseason bid, and a win at Middletown would help immensely. The defensive front will need to get pressure on Cavaliers quarterback Austin Troyer, who can’t be given a lot of time in the pocket. Against William Penn, the Spartans got a boost on special teams when Richard Anderson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Odessa (2-6) at Archmere (5-3), 11 a.m. The Auks are on a four-game winning streak, upsetting Howard this past weekend behind a pair of backup quarterbacks. They’ll be facing an Odessa team that was stung by a late comeback by Tower Hill. Cole Fenice continues to have an outstanding season for the Auks, excelling on offense, defense and special teams.

Salesianum (7-1) vs. Hodgson (6-2), 11 a.m. at St. Georges Technical High School. The scenario is clear for Salesianum. Win this game, and the Sals clinch the Class 3A District 1 title, which would mean a state tournament seeding of no lower than second. The offense has been clicking, putting up at least 34 points in each of the last four games. Beating the Silver Eagles, however, is easier said than done. They have an explosive offense led by quarterback Xavier Brown, and a defense that has allowed more than 20 points just twice all season.

Girls

Cross country

Saturday, Nov. 4

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at New Castle County championship, 3 p.m. at Winterthur Estate, Greenville