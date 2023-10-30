Saint Mark’s High School leads four Catholic high schools into DIAA volleyball state tournament, which opens Wednesday

Four Catholic schools are among those who will be competing in the DIAA volleyball state tournament, which begins with first-round action on Nov. 1 and 2. Saint Mark’s, which finished the season 14-1, is the top overall seed.

Ursuline is the fourth seed, and Padua earned the fifth spot in the 24-team bracket. Those three schools will have a bye in the first round and will begin play in the second round on Nov. 3 and 4. Archmere, the 14th seed, opens with a first-round match on Thursday.

The quarterfinals will be Nov. 9 and the home of the higher seed. The semifinals are Nov. 13 at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware, which also will host the finals on Nov. 16.

Start times, which are subject to change, are 6:30 p.m. through the quarterfinals. The semifinals begin at 6 p.m., and the championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Thursday, Nov. 2

No. 19 Caravel (7-8) at No. 14 Archmere (9-6). The Auks will come at the Buccaneers with strong hitting led by seniors Ceci Connolly and Katie Kuehl, who get plenty of support from Daphne Addo, Ava Beach and others. In the back, Autumn Richardson-Peters dons the libero’s jersey. Ella Strohmaier adds a dimension with her service game. Caravel has multiple players who bring the attack, including Isabella Meekins, Katie Greenplate, Katelyn Miller and Avery Hayden. The teams met on Sept. 28 at Archmere, with the Auks coming away with the 3-0 win. The winner advances to the second round on Saturday at No. 3 Caesar Rodney.

Friday, Nov. 3

Winner of No. 20 Sussex Central-No. 13 Appoquinimink at No. 4 Ursuline (12-3). The Raiders enjoyed a renaissance in 2023, the only team to defeat Tower Hill and Saint Mark’s this year. They have a balanced offensive attack, and their defense is among the best in the state. Ursuline did not play either Central or Appo this season.

Winner of No. 21 Delaware Military-No. 12 St. Georges at No. 5 Padua (9-6). The Pandas’ five losses came to three teams, including the top seed (Saint Mark’s) and fourth seed (Ursuline). They are tournament-tested; of 13 matches against 11 Delaware opponents, 10 are in the state tournament. Padua defeated DMA on Oct. 5 but did not play St. Georges.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Winner of No. 17 Wilmington Friends-No. 16 Sussex Academy at No. 1 Saint Mark’s (14-1). The Spartans had a great season, with the lone blemish coming in the finale against Ursuline. Any number of hitters can take the spotlight, with excellent back-line defense and a solid setter. They did not play either Friends or Sussex Academy this year.