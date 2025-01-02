Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington ring in 2025 with light sports schedule

Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington ring in 2025 with light...

Several of the Catholic high schools were busy over the Christmas break with basketball tournaments, while other teams recharged for a busy January and February. Schools are not back in class until Jan. 6, but some of their athletic teams will begin the new year this week.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.

Boys

Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 2

First State Military (0-4) at St. Elizabeth (4-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Malvern Prep (Pa.) at Salesianum (1-3), 6 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (5-2) at Indian Creek, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Tatnall (2-3) at Archmere (2-0), noon

Sunday, Jan. 5

Salesianum vs. Bonner and Prendergast (Pa.), 1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 4

Salesianum at Council Rock (Pa.) Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at Council Rock North High School, Newtown, Pa.

Track

Saturday, Jan. 4

Archmere, Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Hispanic Games, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Girls

Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 2

First State (0-6) at St. Elizabeth (4-3), 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4) at Indian Creek, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Padua (5-2) at Tatnall (2-2), 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-3) at Tower Hill (3-3), 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Ursuline (4-2) vs. Cardinal O’Hara, 9:45 a.m. at Jefferson University, Philadelphia

Track

Saturday, Jan. 4

Archmere and Ursuline at Hispanic Games, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Padua at Ocean Breeze Freedom Games, Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Newark Charter (2-0 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Salesianum (3-1)/Ursuline (1-0), 3 p.m. at McKean High School