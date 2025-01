Clergy appointment as announced Dec. 31 by Bishop Koenig in the Diocese...

The Most Rev. William E. Koenig announces the following appointment, effective Dec. 13, 2024:

Associate Pastor

The Rev. Cornelius Ojoka Acholo is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Jude the Apostle, Lewes, upon the recommendation of the Most Rev. Anthony A. Adaji, M.S.P., Bishop of Idah in Nigeria.