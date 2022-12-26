Christmas break brings holiday basketball, wrestling to Catholic high school teams

The week between Christmas and New Year’s has become a flurry of activity for high school basketball teams, and most of the Catholic schools will be taking part in one of the holiday showcases going on around the region.

A game on Tuesday marks the season opener for Archmere’s boys basketball team, which is headed back to the Garnet Valley (Pa.) Holiday Tournament for the first time since 2018. At the Tatnall School, Ursuline will have a primetime matchup with a defending Pennsylvania state champion. There is also some wrestling and indoor track going on, with a few schools scheduled during the break from classes.

The season will hit full steam once school resumes next week.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Archmere (0-0) vs. Bishop Shanahan (Pa.), 5 p.m. at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.)

Wednesday

Salesianum (4-2) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.), 11:30 a.m. in the Scholastic Showcase

Archmere vs. TBD, 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.)

Thursday

Canarsie (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth (3-2), 5:15 p.m. in the Viking Invitational

Friday

TBD at St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m. in the Viking Invitational

Wrestling

Wednesday-Thursday

Salesianum at the Conestoga Wrestling Tournament, Conestoga Valley High School (Pa.)

Saint Mark’s at the Wetzel Classic, Hatboro-Horsham High School (Pa.)

Friday

St. Elizabeth and Archmere at Marple-Newtown (Pa.) in the Phil Carbonetta Holiday Tournament

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Polytech (3-1) vs. Archmere (3-1), 10 a.m. at the St. E Center in the Viking Invitational. The Auks and the Panthers hold a breakfast meeting in the opening game of the Viking Invitational. For the Auks, coming off a two-week break, Lucy Oliver has led the scoring in the early going, while Polytech has had a number of players scoring points, including senior Kallie Hopkins and freshman Sierra Henry.

South Fayette (Pa.) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 5:45 p.m. in the Viking Invitational

Wednesday

Holy Cross-Flushing (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth, 1:30 p.m. in the Viking Invitational

Academy of Notre Dame (Pa.) vs. Padua (1-3), 6:30 p.m. at Tatnall School in the Diamond State Classic

Thursday

TBD at St. Elizabeth, time TBD in the Viking Invitational

Ursuline (6-0) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.), 8 p.m. at Tatnall School in the Diamond State Classic. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, coached by Wilmington’s Dan Dougherty, is coming off an undefeated season and the Pennsylvania 6A state championship. They feature seniors Erin Daley and Abby Sharpe, but much of the roster has turned over. Still, the Colonials are 4-1 and no easy win. The Raiders, meanwhile, are off to a quick start against quality competition. Eighth-graders Taylor Brown and Gigi Banks have shown they fit in quite well at the high school level.

Friday

Padua vs. Pikesville (Md.), 3 p.m. at Tatnall School in the Diamond State Classic

Ursuline vs. Academy of Notre Dame (Pa.), 4:45 p.m. at Tatnall School in the Diamond State Classic

Newark Charter (2-2) vs. Saint Mark’s (5-1), 8 p.m. at Tatnall School in the Diamond State Classic

Track

Thursday-Friday

Salesianum at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic at the New Balance Track and Field Armory (N.Y.)