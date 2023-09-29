World Communications Day 2024 focuses on artificial intelligence; aims to avoid’large-scale system of disinformation’

Home International News World Communications Day 2024 focuses on artificial intelligence; aims to avoid’large-scale system...

By
Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
-
15
El papa Francisco habla durante su audiencia general semanal en el Vaticano en esta foto de archivo del 11 de noviembre de 2020. En un mensaje para la celebraci—n de la Iglesia Cat—lica de la Jornada Mundial de las Comunicaciones, el papa Francisco dijo que en la era de las comunicaciones instantaneas y noticias falsas, periodistas, como todos los demas, necesitan recuperar la practica de salir y verificar la informaci—n antes de compartirla. (Foto CNS/ Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis’ message for World Communications Day 2024 will look at ways to ensure artificial intelligence is a tool that helps people communicate better and not a technology that drives people further from each other and from what is true.

“Artificial intelligence and wisdom of the heart: for a fully human communication” is the theme Pope Francis has chosen for the 2024 commemoration, the Vatican Dicastery for Communication announced Sept. 29.

Traditionally the pope’s message for the day is released Jan. 24, the feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists. Most diocese will celebrate the world day May 12, the Sunday before Pentecost.

Announcing the theme chosen by the pope, the dicastery said that “the evolution of artificial intelligence systems makes it ever more natural to communicate through and with machines, so that it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish computation from thought and the language produced by a machine from that generated by human beings.”

And while the technological developments bring many benefits, they also pose “new challenges to ensure that machines do not contribute to a large-scale system of disinformation and do not also increase the loneliness of those who are already alone, depriving us of the warmth that only communication between people can provide.”

Echoing Pope Francis’ repeated endorsement for the development of “algo-ethics” to protect individuals and promote the common good, the dicastery said, “It is important to guide artificial intelligence and algorithms, so that there is in each individual a responsible awareness of the use and development of these different forms of communication that go hand in hand with social media and the internet.”

