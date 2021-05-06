Early goal stands up for Archmere soccer in 1-0 victory at Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The Archmere Auks, ranked fourth in the Delaware Live Division II poll, got an early goal and made it stand up in a 1-0 defeat of No. 3 Ursuline in a key girls soccer showdown on May 5.

The Auks had a couple early corner kicks but did not get any good looks in the first five minutes of the match. The Raiders controlled the next five minutes and also didn’t convert on their two corner kicks. The next nine minutes were pretty much played in midfield has both teams’ defense were clearing everything out of harm’s way.

Then the Auks struck in the 19th minute as sophomore Sophia Tobin took a pass from Emna Gioffre and buried a 25-yard shot over the outstretched hands of Raiders goalkeeper Hannah Kelly. The next 20 minutes was pretty much even with possession time and both defenses did a great job.

The second half saw the Auks getting good opportunities to get the insurance goal. First, an Anna Garcia shot went just wide, and Tobin had a good one-touch chance, but it sailed over the net. The Raiders got some chances, including a great scoring opportunity in the 68th minute, but freshmen keeper Gabriela Fernandez punched the ball over the net, then made a diving stop on a corner kick.

The Auks got a good look in the 73rd minute but Kelley made a diving stop on a Garcia shot. The Auks held on in the final minutes for the big road win.

Archmere outshot the Raiders, 13-7, although Ursuline had a 7-5 edge in corner kicks. Fernandez had seven saves. The Auks improved to 8-1 and travel to Sanford on Friday for a 4 p.m. start.

Kelley had five saves for Ursuline. The Raiders (9-3) travel to Appoquinimink on Monday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.