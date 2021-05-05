Annual Memorial Day field Mass at All Saints Cemetery canceled due to pandemic concerns

The annual field Mass at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington has been canceled this year because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, according to the Catholic Cemeteries office.

Last year was the first time in 61 years the service was canceled, also due to the pandemic.

Traditionally held every year on Memorial Day, the Mass pays tribute to deceased military, first responders, and all who are interred in the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington. More than 500 people usually attend. Bishop Malooly was the main celebrant of the 2019 Mass which marked its 60th year.