Easter break brings some afternoon action for Catholic high school sports teams

Some schools are off this week for Easter break, and the scholastic sports schedule is not as heavy as it normally would be. But after a quiet Monday, several teams get back at it on Tuesday. Fans of baseball, softball and lacrosse in particular can find plenty of action, and the end of the week brings a top-notch boys volleyball matchup.
Girls
Softball
St. Elizabeth (0-6) at Conrad (5-3), 1 p.m.
Newark Charter (5-2) vs. Padua (2-5), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Thursday
Conrad vs. Padua, 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Appoquinimink (8-0) at Saint Mark’s, noon. Two of the top pitchers in the state take center stage when the Jaguars visit the Spartans. Savannah Laird has helped Appo get off to a stellar start, while Ryleigh Thomas has been a potent weapon for Saint Mark’s in the circle and at the plate.
Soccer
Friday
St. Andrew’s (3-3) at Ursuline (2-4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Brandywine (4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-4), 11 a.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Saint Mark’s (5-2) at Newark (3-3), 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday
Delaware Military (2-4) at Ursuline (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s (2-2) at Tower Hill (4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
St. Andrew’s (1-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Padua (2-1) at Tower Hill, 11 a.m.
Archmere (6-1) at Wilmington Friends (4-2), 11 a.m. The Auks and Quakers do battle on the turf in Alapocas. Both teams have not had problems scoring. The key for this morning start could be the defense and goaltending.
Boys
Baseball
Tuesday
Archmere (5-2) at Concord (6-2), 11 a.m. An Easter break special takes place in Brandywine Hundred. Both the Auks and Raiders are coming off losses to Wilmington Charter and would like nothing better than to start a new winning streak.
Salesianum (6-1) vs. Newark Charter (5-2), noon at Leroy Hill Park
St. Elizabeth (4-4) at Conrad (6-1), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum at Appoquinimink (8-0), 4 p.m. The undefeated Jaguars host the Sals in one of the season’s highly anticipated battles. Appo’s pitching and defense are allowing fewer than three runs per game.
Friday
Wilmington Friends (3-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Brandywine (3-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Middletown (4-2) at Salesianum, noon
Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (6-3), 1 p.m.
Sunday
Conrad at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Saint Mark’s (3-3) at Tower Hill (5-0), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere (4-1) at West Chester Rustin (Pa.), 11 a.m.
Saint Mark’s at Delaware Military (5-2), 1 p.m.
Sunday
Salesianum (7-0) vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), time TBA at Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Friday
Salesianum (9-0) at Cape Henlopen (8-1), 5:30 p.m. The Vikings will try to welcome the Sals to the beach by punching a hole in their undefeated record.