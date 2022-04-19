Easter break brings some afternoon action for Catholic high school sports teams

Some schools are off this week for Easter break, and the scholastic sports schedule is not as heavy as it normally would be. But after a quiet Monday, several teams get back at it on Tuesday. Fans of baseball, softball and lacrosse in particular can find plenty of action, and the end of the week brings a top-notch boys volleyball matchup.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (0-6) at Conrad (5-3), 1 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-2) vs. Padua (2-5), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Thursday

Conrad vs. Padua, 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Appoquinimink (8-0) at Saint Mark’s, noon. Two of the top pitchers in the state take center stage when the Jaguars visit the Spartans. Savannah Laird has helped Appo get off to a stellar start, while Ryleigh Thomas has been a potent weapon for Saint Mark’s in the circle and at the plate.

Soccer

Friday

St. Andrew’s (3-3) at Ursuline (2-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-4), 11 a.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saint Mark’s (5-2) at Newark (3-3), 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday

Delaware Military (2-4) at Ursuline (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (2-2) at Tower Hill (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Andrew’s (1-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua (2-1) at Tower Hill, 11 a.m.

Archmere (6-1) at Wilmington Friends (4-2), 11 a.m. The Auks and Quakers do battle on the turf in Alapocas. Both teams have not had problems scoring. The key for this morning start could be the defense and goaltending.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Archmere (5-2) at Concord (6-2), 11 a.m. An Easter break special takes place in Brandywine Hundred. Both the Auks and Raiders are coming off losses to Wilmington Charter and would like nothing better than to start a new winning streak.

Salesianum (6-1) vs. Newark Charter (5-2), noon at Leroy Hill Park

St. Elizabeth (4-4) at Conrad (6-1), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (8-0), 4 p.m. The undefeated Jaguars host the Sals in one of the season’s highly anticipated battles. Appo’s pitching and defense are allowing fewer than three runs per game.

Friday

Wilmington Friends (3-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (3-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Middletown (4-2) at Salesianum, noon

Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (6-3), 1 p.m.

Sunday

Conrad at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (3-3) at Tower Hill (5-0), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (4-1) at West Chester Rustin (Pa.), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Delaware Military (5-2), 1 p.m.

Sunday

Salesianum (7-0) vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), time TBA at Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Volleyball

Friday

Salesianum (9-0) at Cape Henlopen (8-1), 5:30 p.m. The Vikings will try to welcome the Sals to the beach by punching a hole in their undefeated record.