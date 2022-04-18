Scenes from Easter vigil at Cathedral of St. Peter with Bishop Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Scenes from Easter vigil at Cathedral of St. Peter with Bishop Koenig...

The Easter vigil Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter April 16 was the first for Bishop Koenig as the 10th bishop of Wilnington.

Bishop Koenig concluded Holy Week at Easter morning Mass the next day at the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishop Koenig presided April 15 at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the cathedral, commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus.

On Thursday, the bishop celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the cathedral.

All of those are available via livestream.

Find the bishop’s Easter message here.