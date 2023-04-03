Enticing matchups dot girls sports schedule for Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools

The week leading up to Easter is an interesting one for the Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. The first few days of the week look like a normal schedule, but with the significance of the Holy Triduum, not much happens the second half. But the schedule-makers managed to fit some great matchups in those busy days.
Soccer
Monday
Smyrna (2-1) vs. Padua (2-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Tuesday
Newark (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Wilmington Charter (3-1) vs. Padua, 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Force and Pandas take to the turf under the lights in a meeting of Division I title contenders. Last season, Padua edged Charter, 1-0. For both teams, this will be their second straight game against an in-state contender. Padua met Smyrna on Monday, while the Force lost a heartbreaker to Middletown last week.
Lacrosse
Monday
Polytech (1-3) vs. Padua (1-2), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Ursuline (1-1) at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Padua at Sanford (3-0), 4 p.m.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Archmere (4-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 5:15 p.m. The week began with eight teams remaining undefeated, and that number will be reduced by one after this tilt. Both the Auks and Spartans have multiple offensive weapons and speed, so the shots should be flying.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
Archmere (2-2) at MOT Charter (1-2), 3 p.m.
Padua (2-1) at Concord (2-2), 3:30 p.m.
Christiana (1-2) vs. Ursuline (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Conrad (3-1), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans put their unbeaten record on the line against the Red Wolves. Saint Mark’s bats have warmed up the past few games, and in the circle, Carly Maxton has been outstanding.
Wednesday
Delmarva Christian (4-0) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Track and field (co-ed unless noted)
Wednesday
Archmere at Rustin Invitational (Pa.), 2 p.m. at West Chester Rustin High School
Padua, Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Twilight Relays, 3 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Tennis
Monday
Padua (0-1) at Appoquinimink (2-0), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (2-0), 3:45 p.m.
Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Wilmington Friends (2-0), 4:15 p.m.