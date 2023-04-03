Enticing matchups dot girls sports schedule for Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools

The week leading up to Easter is an interesting one for the Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. The first few days of the week look like a normal schedule, but with the significance of the Holy Triduum, not much happens the second half. But the schedule-makers managed to fit some great matchups in those busy days.

Soccer

Monday

Smyrna (2-1) vs. Padua (2-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Tuesday

Newark (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter (3-1) vs. Padua, 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Force and Pandas take to the turf under the lights in a meeting of Division I title contenders. Last season, Padua edged Charter, 1-0. For both teams, this will be their second straight game against an in-state contender. Padua met Smyrna on Monday, while the Force lost a heartbreaker to Middletown last week.

Lacrosse

Monday

Polytech (1-3) vs. Padua (1-2), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ursuline (1-1) at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua at Sanford (3-0), 4 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Archmere (4-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 5:15 p.m. The week began with eight teams remaining undefeated, and that number will be reduced by one after this tilt. Both the Auks and Spartans have multiple offensive weapons and speed, so the shots should be flying.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

Archmere (2-2) at MOT Charter (1-2), 3 p.m.

Padua (2-1) at Concord (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Christiana (1-2) vs. Ursuline (1-0), 3:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Conrad (3-1), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans put their unbeaten record on the line against the Red Wolves. Saint Mark’s bats have warmed up the past few games, and in the circle, Carly Maxton has been outstanding.

Wednesday

Delmarva Christian (4-0) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

Archmere at Rustin Invitational (Pa.), 2 p.m. at West Chester Rustin High School

Padua, Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Twilight Relays, 3 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Tennis

Monday

Padua (0-1) at Appoquinimink (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Wilmington Friends (2-0), 4:15 p.m.