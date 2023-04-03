Boys high school teams from Diocese of Wilmington head into Easter break with some good matchups

If you want to go see some high school boys sports action this week involving teams from Catholic high schools, all but one option takes place Monday-Wednesday. Whether it is baseball, lacrosse, track and field, volleyball or tennis, there is something for every athletic taste bud.

Baseball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Tatnall (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Lake Forest (1-2) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (1-2) at MOT Charter (1-1), 3:15 p.m.

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Odyssey Charter (2-1), 4 p.m. at Rockford Park

Appoquinimink (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Spartans are off to a quick start, but Appo will present perhaps their toughest challenge yet. The Jaguars return a veteran roster that made it to the state championship game last season.

Wednesday

Sanford (3-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Salesianum (1-2) vs. Conrad (4-0), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary School

Saturday

Sussex Central (5-0) vs. Salesianum, 1 p.m. at Bob Hannah Stadium

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum (3-1) at Archmere (3-1), 4 p.m. The Sals and Auks meet in a battle of two of the top squads in Delaware. The Sals handed Archmere its lone regular-season loss last year. Salesianum is coming off a narrow loss to nationally ranked Chaminade (N.Y.), while the Auks host a state powerhouse for the second straight game. They fell to Cape Henlopen on Saturday.

Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Delcastle (1-2), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (4-0) at Conrad (4-2), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-2) at Newark (1-3), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Sussex Academy (1-3) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Appoquinimink (2-0) at Salesianum (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum at Archmere (3-0), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

Archmere at Rustin Invitational (Pa.), 2 p.m. at West Chester Rustin High School

Padua, Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Twilight Relays, 3 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium