Flag football returns as fall sports continue for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

There are more teams this season, but the original four flag football teams in Delaware will meet in a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Delaware Military Academy. Elsewhere, it’s a light week in field hockey, but volleyball offers a few marquis matchups in the first full week.

Schedules are subject to change.

Volleyball

Monday, Sept. 8

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at St. Georges (0-0), 5:30 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (1-0) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Archmere (2-0) at Conrad (0-0), 5 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at SS. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Delaware Military (0-0) at St. Elizabeth (0-2), 5:15 p.m.

Padua (1-0) at Ursuline (0-1), 7 p.m. Archrivals meet for an early season tussle. Both the Pandas and the Raiders have rosters that look significantly different from last season. Still, Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium promises to be lively and loud.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Cross Christian at SS. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Padua at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. Two of the state’s top programs get together. Charter’s Phina Pabian is among the best players in Delaware, but the Spartans’ Laura Garrett is a top defender on the back line.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Field hockey

Tuesday, Sept. 9

SS. Peter and Paul (1-1) at Milford (0-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Ursuline (0-2) at Odessa (2-0), 4 p.m.

Park at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Salisbury Christian at SS. Peter and Paul (3-0), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

SS. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Padua (0-0) at Delaware Military (0-0), 6:15 p.m. The Pandas open up with a true road game, with DMA hosting the opening-night twinbill. Padua returns many of the players from last season, when they reached the title game and nearly captured the first championship.

Saint Mark’s (0-0) vs. Ursuline (0-0), 7:30 p.m. at Delaware Military Academy. The Spartans are back with many of the weapons that helped them win the inaugural title last season. The Raiders have doubled their roster size from last year, with just one senior and one junior.