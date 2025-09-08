Soccer ramps up for Catholic high school boys athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington

Soccer fills much of the week in boys high school sports in the Diocese of Wilmington. Saint Mark’s, which got off to a big start with a win over Odyssey Charter last week, has three games on the slate, and Archmere has a pair.

Friday night will be an off day for Catholic high school football teams, but fans can catch back-to-back games on Saturday if they wish. And in cross country, Salesianum is the only program running this weekend.

Schedules are subject to change.

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at William Penn (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Milford (0-1) at Salesianum (0-1), 6 p.m. at Fusco Field

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Archmere (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-0), 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Thursday, Sept. 11

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (0-0), 6 p.m. The Spartans showed a prolific offense in their season-opening win against Odyssey Charter, but Brandywine presents a stiffer level of competition. The Bulldogs have 11 seniors and five juniors on the roster.

Friday, Sept. 12

Caravel (0-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (2-0) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (1-0), 7 p.m.

Football

Saturday, Sept. 13

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 11 a.m. The Vikings hit the road for the first time this season to battle the Force. The teams already have one common opponent, First State Military. St. E’s defeated the Bulldogs, while Charter fell at FSMA.

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Archmere (1-0), 2 p.m. Both of these teams are playing a fellow Class 2A team for the first time this season, and this matchup normally produces memorable games. Archmere had its running game going in a win against St. Elizabeth. The Spartans are looking to get their offense clicking.

Cross country

Friday, Sept. 12

Salesianum at White Clay Creek Classic, 2 p.m. at White Clay Creek State Park, Newark

Saturday, Sept. 13

Salesianum at RVA Relays Invitational, 4:30 p.m. at Pole Green Park, Mechanicsville, Va.