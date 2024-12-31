Four football players from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington win Mini Max award

Four high school football players from Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington were among the 44 from Delaware who were named winners of the 2024 Mini Max High School Award. Players were selected based on their football performance, academics and community service. The awards are sponsored by the Maxwell Football Club, which was founded in 1935 to recognize excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional football levels.

The Catholic school recipients are Jack Bradley, Archmere; James Campbell, Saint Mark’s; Luke Guzevich, Salesianum; and Ne’Hemiah Hamilton, St. Elizabeth. That winner, along with those from Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will be a candidate for the club’s 38th John Henry Award as the outstanding player in the region. Both the state and Henry Award winners will be announced on Feb. 2 at the annual Mini-Maxwell Awards at an event in Drexel Hill, Pa.