On this week’s Catholic Forum, learn more about the life and spirituality of Nicholas Black Elk

Happy New Year! On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Deacon Bill White from the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Deacon Bill is the diocesan postulator for the cause for canonization of Nicholas Black Elk (1863 – 1950). Nicholas was an Oglala Lakota medicine man who fought with his cousin, Crazy Horse, at the Battle of Little Bighorn and survived the Wounded Knee Massacre. In the early 20th century, he converted to Catholicism and was baptized. For many years he served as a catechist to the Native People. He may be the first Native American man to be a canonized saint in the Catholic Church.

We learn about him when Deacon Bill White is our guest today on Catholic Forum. You can see the interview with Deacon on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

