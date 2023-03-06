Girls basketball all-Catholic Conference teams announced

The coaches of Ursuline Academy, Padua Academy and Saint Mark’s High School have selected the 2023 all-Catholic Conference girls basketball team.

First team: Grace Trerotola, junior, Padua; Lauren McDonald, junior, Saint Mark’s; Hannah Kelley, senior, Ursuline; Taylor Brown, eighth grade, Ursuline; Jezelle Banks, eighth grade, Ursuline.

Second team: Abigail Hayes, sophomore, Padua; Sophia Baffone, freshman, Saint Mark’s; Abigail Grillo, sophomore, Ursuline; Chamira Marshall Brothers, junior, Ursuline; Jordin Tate, sophomore, Ursuline.

Third team: Paige Degnan, senior, Padua; Hailey Short, junior, Saint Mark’s; Emma Anthony, freshman, Ursuline; Jazlynn Wesley, junior, Ursuline; Skylar Bolden, freshman, Ursuline.

Honorable mention: Valerie McIntyre, junior, Padua; Sophia Karch, sophomore, Saint Mark’s; Bella Prado, senior, Saint Mark’s.

The remainder of the first team: