Girls Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington move into a busy May

April showers and the Easter break combine to bring a busy finish to the regular season for the girls’ sports teams from the Catholic high schools. Competition in soccer, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track takes place with an eye on the postseason for many teams.

Be sure to check schedules before heading out to your local field to make sure the game is still a go.

Softball

Monday, April 28

Archmere (6-4) vs. Odyssey Charter (1-6), 3:45 p.m. at Greenbank Park

Padua (6-3) at Saint Mark’s (8-2), 3:45 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (2-4) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Tuesday, April 29

Archmere vs. Delaware Military (7-4), 3:45 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field, Hockessin

Wednesday, April 30

Padua vs. Ursuline, 3 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

First State Military (0-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-4), 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park

Friday, May 2

Archmere vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday, May 3

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Dover (4-7), noon

Woodbridge (4-5) vs. Ursuline, noon at Midway Softball Complex

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Monday, April 28

Padua (4-3-1) at Indian River (5-3), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Archmere (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (4-3) at Wilmington Christian (7-3), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Caravel (7-0) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Thursday, May 1

Archmere at Delaware Military (0-9), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (6-2), 7 p.m. Two Division II title hopefuls meet under the lights. The Spartans will be playing their second of three games this week after a three-week hiatus. Lily Phillips and Emma Manley lead their offense. For the Patriots, Alana Rhodes leads a youth movement that has found success thus far this season.

Friday, May 2

Odyssey Charter (1-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Archmere at Ursuline, 10 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (5-4), 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, April 28

Padua (2-6) at Archmere (8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-3) at Ursuline (2-6), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (5-4), 4 p.m.

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (9-1), 5:30 p.m. Two of the top programs in the state collide when the Auks travel to Kent County to meet the Riders. Both teams entered this week averaging an even 16 goals per game, tied for the highest in Delaware. Ellie DeLuca has been Archmere’s top sniper, while CR has a number of scorers, including Delaney Miklus.

Thursday, May 1

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Ursuline at Sussex Academy (6-4), 5:30 p.m.

Padua at Delaware Military (6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, April 28

Brandywine (2-7) vs. Padua (5-3), 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Saint Mark’s (2-2) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Archmere (10-0) at Wilmington Friends (3-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (4-3), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (5-0) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (5-0), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Ss. Peter and Paul at ESIAC championship, 11 a.m. at Worcester Prep

Wilmington Friends vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Track

Tuesday, April 29

Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Catholic Conference championship, Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday, April 30

Archmere and St. Elizabeh at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 2 p.m. at Newark Charter High School

Friday, May 2

Padua at Trials of Miles, Icahn Stadium, New York

Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Hoka Henderson Invitational, 1 p.m. at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)