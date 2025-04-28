Girls Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington move into a busy May

April showers and the Easter break combine to bring a busy finish to the regular season for the girls’ sports teams from the Catholic high schools. Competition in soccer, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track takes place with an eye on the postseason for many teams.
Be sure to check schedules before heading out to your local field to make sure the game is still a go.
Softball
Monday, April 28
Archmere (6-4) vs. Odyssey Charter (1-6), 3:45 p.m. at Greenbank Park
Padua (6-3) at Saint Mark’s (8-2), 3:45 p.m.
Delmarva Christian (2-4) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Tuesday, April 29
Archmere vs. Delaware Military (7-4), 3:45 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field, Hockessin
Wednesday, April 30
Padua vs. Ursuline, 3 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
First State Military (0-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-4), 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park
Friday, May 2
Archmere vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday, May 3
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Dover (4-7), noon
Woodbridge (4-5) vs. Ursuline, noon at Midway Softball Complex
Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Monday, April 28
Padua (4-3-1) at Indian River (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Archmere (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline (4-3) at Wilmington Christian (7-3), 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30
Caravel (7-0) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Thursday, May 1
Archmere at Delaware Military (0-9), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (6-2), 7 p.m. Two Division II title hopefuls meet under the lights. The Spartans will be playing their second of three games this week after a three-week hiatus. Lily Phillips and Emma Manley lead their offense. For the Patriots, Alana Rhodes leads a youth movement that has found success thus far this season.
Friday, May 2
Odyssey Charter (1-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Archmere at Ursuline, 10 a.m.
Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (5-4), 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday, April 28
Padua (2-6) at Archmere (8-3), 3:45 p.m.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (4-3) at Ursuline (2-6), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30
Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (5-4), 4 p.m.
Archmere at Caesar Rodney (9-1), 5:30 p.m. Two of the top programs in the state collide when the Auks travel to Kent County to meet the Riders. Both teams entered this week averaging an even 16 goals per game, tied for the highest in Delaware. Ellie DeLuca has been Archmere’s top sniper, while CR has a number of scorers, including Delaney Miklus.
Thursday, May 1
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 2
Ursuline at Sussex Academy (6-4), 5:30 p.m.
Padua at Delaware Military (6-3), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 3
Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Monday, April 28
Brandywine (2-7) vs. Padua (5-3), 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Saint Mark’s (2-2) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 29
Archmere (10-0) at Wilmington Friends (3-5), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (4-3), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (5-0) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 1
Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (5-0), 4 p.m.
Friday, May 2
Ss. Peter and Paul at ESIAC championship, 11 a.m. at Worcester Prep
Wilmington Friends vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Track
Tuesday, April 29
Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Catholic Conference championship, Abessinio Stadium
Wednesday, April 30
Archmere and St. Elizabeh at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 2 p.m. at Newark Charter High School
Friday, May 2
Padua at Trials of Miles, Icahn Stadium, New York
Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Hoka Henderson Invitational, 1 p.m. at West Chester Henderson High School (Pa.)