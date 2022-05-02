Girls high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington enters stretch run with full slate

It may seem hard to believe, but the girls’ spring seasons have reached the home stretch. The last competition date for these sports varies, but for some it is May 14, which leaves teams two weeks to make up games lost to bad weather and to prep for the postseason.
For spectators, this translates into a busy week that offers multiple options across the sporting spectrum. A downstate lacrosse power travels to Wilmington, and soccer offers two big challenges for the defending Division I state champion Padua Pandas, plus two enticing matches in Division II.
Tennis
Monday
Padua (5-2) vs. Ursuline (7-2), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Wilmington Friends (8-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Sanford (1-7) at Archmere (9-1), 3:45 p.m.
Tower Hill (5-4) vs. Saint Mark’s (5-4), 4 p.m. at Banning Park
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Appoquinimink (4-2) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Padua at Caesar Rodney (11-0), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter (6-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
St. Andrew’s vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Concord (7-3), 3:30 p.m.
Brandywine (7-3) vs. Padua (2-6), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (9-0), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (8-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Sussex Academy (9-1) at Ursuline (7-3), 5 p.m. The Ravens are averaging the most goals per game of any girls lacrosse program in Delaware at more than 19 per game. They will battle a Raiders squad that puts a premium on possession and defense.
Middletown (3-8) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Conrad (4-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (1-9), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Tatnall (7-1) at Archmere, 11 a.m. Tatnall entered the week undefeated against Delaware foes, but the Auks will represent perhaps their toughest in-state foe to date. It will be the Hornets’ fourth game of the week, while Archmere has two prior to this one.
Padua at Wilmington Friends (6-4), 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Saint Mark’s (9-4) vs. Padua (5-7), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth (0-10) at Odessa (6-6), 4 p.m.
Ursuline (5-4) at Archmere (6-6), 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (4-6), 3:30 p.m.
First State Military (4-6) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Concord (6-4), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Archmere at Red Lion (9-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Middletown (10-2), 4 p.m.
First State Military at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Archmere at Hodgson (4-8), 4:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Georges (6-6) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (9-2), 11 a.m.
Mount Pleasant (2-10) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.
Archmere at Delmarva Christian (6-3), noon
Soccer
Monday
Wilmington Friends (8-1-1) at Archmere (7-2-1), 3:45 p.m. Two of the top teams in Division II open the week on the turf at Coaches Field. Both the Quakers and Auks feature outstanding goalkeepers, so one break could be the difference.
Tuesday
Tower Hill (4-3) at Ursuline (2-5-1), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (6-2) at Smyrna (8-2), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth (1-7) at MOT Charter (4-6-1), 3:30 p.m.
Delaware Military (5-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter (6-3-1) at Saint Mark’s (8-2), 5:30 p.m.
Padua at Caravel (9-0), 6:15 p.m. Two days after a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship match against Smyrna, the Pandas travel again, this time to Bear to meet the defending Division II champs. Caravel enters this week having allowed just three goals, with seven shutout wins. A goal in the eighth minute last year for the Pandas was the only marker for either team when they defeated the Bucs.
Friday
Ursuline at Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m.
Conrad (5-3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill, 7 p.m.