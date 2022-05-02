Girls high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington enters stretch run with full slate

It may seem hard to believe, but the girls’ spring seasons have reached the home stretch. The last competition date for these sports varies, but for some it is May 14, which leaves teams two weeks to make up games lost to bad weather and to prep for the postseason.

For spectators, this translates into a busy week that offers multiple options across the sporting spectrum. A downstate lacrosse power travels to Wilmington, and soccer offers two big challenges for the defending Division I state champion Padua Pandas, plus two enticing matches in Division II.

Tennis

Monday

Padua (5-2) vs. Ursuline (7-2), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Tuesday

Wilmington Friends (8-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Sanford (1-7) at Archmere (9-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (5-4) vs. Saint Mark’s (5-4), 4 p.m. at Banning Park

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Appoquinimink (4-2) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Padua at Caesar Rodney (11-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (6-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Andrew’s vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Concord (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Brandywine (7-3) vs. Padua (2-6), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (9-0), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Sussex Academy (9-1) at Ursuline (7-3), 5 p.m. The Ravens are averaging the most goals per game of any girls lacrosse program in Delaware at more than 19 per game. They will battle a Raiders squad that puts a premium on possession and defense.

Middletown (3-8) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad (4-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (1-9), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Tatnall (7-1) at Archmere, 11 a.m. Tatnall entered the week undefeated against Delaware foes, but the Auks will represent perhaps their toughest in-state foe to date. It will be the Hornets’ fourth game of the week, while Archmere has two prior to this one.

Padua at Wilmington Friends (6-4), 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (9-4) vs. Padua (5-7), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth (0-10) at Odessa (6-6), 4 p.m.

Ursuline (5-4) at Archmere (6-6), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (4-6), 3:30 p.m.

First State Military (4-6) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Concord (6-4), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere at Red Lion (9-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Middletown (10-2), 4 p.m.

First State Military at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Hodgson (4-8), 4:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Georges (6-6) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (9-2), 11 a.m.

Mount Pleasant (2-10) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Archmere at Delmarva Christian (6-3), noon

Soccer

Monday

Wilmington Friends (8-1-1) at Archmere (7-2-1), 3:45 p.m. Two of the top teams in Division II open the week on the turf at Coaches Field. Both the Quakers and Auks feature outstanding goalkeepers, so one break could be the difference.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (4-3) at Ursuline (2-5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (6-2) at Smyrna (8-2), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (1-7) at MOT Charter (4-6-1), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (5-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter (6-3-1) at Saint Mark’s (8-2), 5:30 p.m.

Padua at Caravel (9-0), 6:15 p.m. Two days after a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship match against Smyrna, the Pandas travel again, this time to Bear to meet the defending Division II champs. Caravel enters this week having allowed just three goals, with seven shutout wins. A goal in the eighth minute last year for the Pandas was the only marker for either team when they defeated the Bucs.

Friday

Ursuline at Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m.

Conrad (5-3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill, 7 p.m.