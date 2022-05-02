Tournament berths, seeding on the line as boys high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington reaches final weeks

If you can’t find a meaningful, fun high school sports event to check out this week, well, you’re not even trying. The calendar is full as the weather may have finally turned, and athletic directors, athletes and coaches are hopeful that the April showers are out of the picture.

It’s a big week on the lacrosse field, as there is a rematch of the state championship game, as well as a battle between the other two teams to reach the state semifinals last season. On the diamond, teams are looking to lock up at least a .500 record that makes them eligible for the state tournament, and two teams that already have qualified get together for the second time this season.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Conrad (3-7) at Saint Mark’s (3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (7-1) at Tower Hill (8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-6) at Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (8-1) at Cape Henlopen (7-2), 7 p.m. The Sals and Vikings have met in each of the last two state championship games, with each team winning one by identical 12-10 scores. This game in Lewes will be no trip to the beach for the Sals, who meet a Sussex County foe for the second straight game.

Thursday

Archmere at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Sanford (9-0) at Archmere, 1:30 p.m. Sanford and Archmere renew acquaintances after the Warriors knocked off the Auks to end the 2021 regular season. They are two teams that have found a pretty successful winning formula: score a lot of goals while not giving up much.

Volleyball

Monday

Kennett (Pa.) at Salesianum (12-0), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Indian River (7-2) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.

Smyrna (6-5) at Saint Mark’s (2-9), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Dickinson (6-6) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (4-7) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Archmere (9-0) at Sanford (0-8), 3:45 p.m.

Tatnall (2-7) at Salesianum (1-7), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum at Sanford, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Tower Hill (8-1), 3:45 p.m.

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-5) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (8-0), 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 2:30 p.m.

Tower Hill (8-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (7-6), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

Salesianum (10-2) at Saint Mark’s (11-2), 4 p.m. The Sals got their bats going early against the Spartans when they met a few days before Easter. Since then, Saint Mark’s is 4-0, with a couple of wins against highly ranked Delaware teams. This matchup always brings a large crowd to check things out.

Thursday

Archmere (7-4) at Hodgson (4-8), 4 p.m.

First State Military (2-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Frances, 4 p.m.

Friday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Conrad (11-3), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Tech (9-3), 11 a.m.

Cape Henlopen (11-2) at Salesianum, noon