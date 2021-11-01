High school field hockey and soccer wrap regular season with tournament seeds at stake

For some field hockey and soccer teams, this week marks the end of the season, but others will continue into the postseason. The highlights include a matchup that will decide a conference champion, and a soccer match that could be a tournament preview.

On Friday, the DIAA field hockey and soccer committees will meet to determine the fields for the Division I and Division II fields in each sport, along with the dates and locations of the games.

The four football-playing Catholic high schools all have clinched state tournament berths. Still, there are some intriguing games between now and the end of the regular season.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-10) at Dickinson (4-8), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (8-5) at Ursuline (4-9-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (13-1) at Archmere (11-3), 3:45 p.m. Bragging rights in the Diamond State Athletic Conference are on the line when the Force visit Claymont to take on the Auks. Neither team allows its opponents much offense. Both the Force and the Auks will be playing in their respective state tournaments – Charter in Division I, and Archmere in Division II.

St. Elizabeth at Christiana (2-10), 3:45 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Salesianum (10-4) at Delaware Military (10-3), 3:45 p.m. The Sals will attempt to close out the regular season unbeaten against Delaware opponents. To do so, they will need to stop the dynamic scoring duo of Sean Bogan and Declan Kirby. The Sals counter with a number of weapons, including Jake Ross and Noah Holgado.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (11-2) at McKean (10-2), 6 p.m. The Spartans and Highlanders battle under the lights in the final regular-season game for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans’ defense has been stingy, with one of the best goals-against averages in the state. They’ll need to be on their game at McKean because the Highlanders are the top-scoring team in Division II in terms of goals per game.

Football

Thursday

Archmere (7-0) at Brandywine (1-6), 6 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s (6-3) at McKean (1-6), 7 p.m.

Salesianum (5-2) at Dover (6-3), 7 p.m. The Sals travel to meet the Senators in a game that could determine whether each of these teams is among the five who get a first-round tournament bye. Dover likes to put up a ton of points, but they have given up a few as well.

St. Elizabeth (8-0) at Polytech (3-5), 7 p.m.