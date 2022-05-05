High-scoring Sussex Academy lacrosse takes match at Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The Sussex Academy girls lacrosse team brought its high-scoring reputation to Wilmington on May 4, and the long road trip did nothing to slow down the potent Seahawks offense. The state’s seventh-ranked team, according to Delaware Live, went back to Georgetown with an 18-6 win over Ursuline at Serviam Field.

Chloe Jones put the ninth-ranked Raiders on top early, but Madison Leeper got the Seahawks on the board with the tying goal at the 19:31 mark. The Seahawks scored on an eight-meter opportunity with 15:51 to go, and their dominance on the draw came into sharp focus immediately after. Addison Basile took the ball behind Raiders keeper Amelia Cradler, came out and fired a left-handed shot in just 24 seconds after the previous goal.

The Raiders controlled the next draw, and Sophia Shroyer wasted no time getting her team back within one. She caught a pass while cutting and bounced one under Sussex Academy goalkeeper Peyton Hagy.

The final five tallies of the half, however, belonged to the Seahawks. Macy Steinwedel and Shelby Manlove scored within 12 seconds of each other midway through the half as the lead climbed to 5-2. The last goal of the half was special for Annabella Guckes. The senior midfielder notched her 100th career goal, and her teammates stormed the field to congratulate her. It was 8-2 at the half.

The teams split the first four goals of the second half with an early flurry, but Sussex Academy scored six straight to pull away.

Sanne Elling led Sussex Academy with six goals, while Guckes and Manlove each had three. The Seahawks had a 31-15 shot advantage. Hagy recorded eight saves. The Seahawks (11-1) will host Smyrna on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Claire Folwer led the Raiders with a pair, and Cradler had five saves . Ursuline (7-4) plays its final road game of the regular season on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

All photos by Mike Lang.