Padua Academy continues Division I girls spring track and field championship streak; Catholic schools shine in Division II

The girls’ spring track and field season came to a close at Dover High School on May 17 and 18 with a strong showing from the Catholic high schools. Padua repeated as Division I champions, while Saint Mark’s, Archmere and Ursuline finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in Division II.

For the Pandas, this was their 12th consecutive state championship. They have won the last 10 Division I titles, and they captured the Division II championships in 2012 and 2013. There was no season in 2020. It is their 22nd overall crown in spring track and field.

The Pandas finished with 170 points. Middletown was second with 104.5, and Appoquinimink came in third with 65.

Padua won eight events on their way to the championship. Anna Bockius won both the 1,600 and the 800-meter runs, and Paige Ballinger made it a sweep of the distance events by winning the 3,200. The Pandas scored heavily in those runs. Vera Cincilla coming in second in the 3,200, and Paige Ballinger and Brianna Heffernan were second and third, respectively, in the 1,600. Heffernan was also second in the 800.

Amirah Lester was first in the discus and the shot put. Elce Walsh took the pole vault by more than a foot over the next competitor. Sophia Rosario was third in the discus, and Ada Stuardi was third in the shot put. Lester also took second in the 100-meter hurdles, and Teresina DeAscanis was second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Finally, the Pandas were victorious in two relays. The team of Ballinger, Bockius, DeAscanis and Abby Grillo won the 4×400, and DeAscanis, Heffernan, Grillo and Bockius claimed the 4×800.

Saint Mark’s had a good day behind Division II champion Tatnall. The Spartans finished first and second in the triple jump, with Sophia Montee winning and Ava Malgiero behind her. That was just one of five events won by the Spartans.

Saint Mark’s captured two relay events. The team of Kiara Davis, Alexis Donovan, Kayleigh Bristow and Reagan Garibaldi was first in the 4×200, and Arianna Donovan, Bristow, DeLaira Muzzi and Alexis Donovan took the 4×100. Garibaldi was victorious in the 400-meter run, and Davis finished first in the 300-meter hurdles. The Spartans also had a host of second- and third-place finishes.

Archmere’s third-place result got a boost from the 4×800 relay team, which won their event. The participants were Lyla Bell, Riley Horsey, Alaina Thomas and Helen Socorso. Kindred Ballard was second in the shot put, and Marlise Harris was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles.

Ursuline’s Sadey McPherson won the pole vault. Julia Lundgren of the Raiders was second in the high jump. The team of Danielle Wooten, Samantha Weinert, Kaity Rzucidlo and Casey Mullin was third in the 4×400 relay.

Full results are available at https://live.usp-sports.com/meets/53389.