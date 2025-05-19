President Joe Biden reveals cancer diagnosis; church present in ‘time of suffering through prayers of intercession’

Wilmington resident and former U.S. President Joe Biden revealed over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former president has prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said.

“As Catholics, we are called to carry out Christ’s charge to ‘heal the sick’ by caring for those who are ill and accompanying them in their time of suffering through prayers of intercession,” said Robert G. Krebs, communications director for the Diocese of Wilmington. “The church believes in the life-giving presence of Christ, the physician of souls and bodies, and wishes the former president a rapid return to health.”

A statement was published May 19 on Biden’s page on the social media platform, X.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden said. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”