Saint Mark’s High School claims boys basketball victory at SL24 Memorial Classic: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Saint Mark’s boys basketball got 17 points from Khalil Kemp, including a perfect eight for eight from the free throw line, to hold off a determined Delaware Military Academy, 61-51, on Jan. 31 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The game was the last of three on the first night of the seventh annual SL24 Memorial Classic, which raises money for and awareness about mental health issues.

Kemp had seven in the first quarter as the Spartans erased an early 6-0 Seahawks lead with a 17-2 finish. The lead was seven at the half.

Dylan Bromwell and Max Batten each hit three-pointers in the third quarter, while DMA was limited to three Jaxon Lennon field goals. Saint Mark’s took a 42-28 lead into the final quarter, but the Seahawks would not go away. Lennon continued to hit inside, while Rian Schaal nailed a trio of threes as DMA pulled to within five.

But Saint Mark’s made the most of its many attempts from the free throw line down the stretch to keep the Seahawks at bay.

Dylan Bromwell and Xavier Tapper each had nine for the Spartans. Saint Mark’s (9-2) begins a busy week with a trip to Middle Township (N.J.) on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Lennon led the Seahawks with 18, while Schaal added 14. DMA fell to 10-4 and will host Red Lion on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.