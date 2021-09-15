Padua field hockey gets into win column with shutout of Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Maddie Mosier scored midway through the second quarter, and that was all the offense Padua would need in a 2-0 field hockey victory over Ursuline on Sept. 14. It was the Pandas’ first trip to Serviam Field since 2017, a game that also ended in their favor by an identical score.

The Pandas controlled possession most of the afternoon, but they did everything but finish. Six minutes in, they rang a shot off the side of the cage, and Raiders goalkeeper Isabella Tesche added a save shortly thereafter. She made another stop on a penalty corner near the end of the first.

Tesche kept the game scoreless with two saves several minutes into the second, but Padua’s pressure finally paid dividends. Off a penalty corner, Mosier found a loose ball near the crease and took a whack, sending it under Tesche for the 1-0 advantage with 6:50 to go until the half.

The Pandas earned four penalty corners in the third quarter, but they were unable to add to their lead. Defensively, they smothered the Raiders’ attackers, making goalkeeper Cara Quinlan a spectator most of the day.

Quinlan made her only save halfway through the fourth, and Ursuline picked up its only penalty corner opportunity just after that. The Raiders, however, were unable to get on the board. Padua’s Chloe Wenner added an insurance goal, with the assist to Julia McCormick, late in the contest.

Padua (1-1) had eight shots to one for the Raiders. The Pandas visit Odessa on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

The Raiders fell to 0-2 and will remain at home for their next game, which is on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against Newark Charter.

All photos by Mike Lang.