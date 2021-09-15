Support Catholic education through ‘Share in the Spirit’ collection Sept. 25-26: Diocese of Wilmington Bishop William E. Koenig

Dear Friends in Christ,

It is the generous faithful like you, who keep our church of Wilmington — alive and strong.

I invite you to support Catholic education.

Catholic education is a gift to the world and to our church. Catholic schools develop young people to be faith-filled servant leaders who impact our communities.

Children educated in Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wilmington’s 15 elementary schools and four high schools, radiate an intellect, imagination, and emotional intelligence that is rooted in deep faith and spirituality. Our community benefits from these students who become strong leaders.

The 2021 “Share in the Spirit” collection will be conducted in all parishes the weekend of September 25-26. Donations received from this collection, combined with the annual interest from our diocese’s Vision for the Future Education Trust, provide tuition assistance, to families in need. While every family pays something toward their child’s tuition, we are able to ease the economic burden for hundreds of families. Thanks to the generosity of our parishioners, for the 2021-2022 school year, we have allocated tuition relief in the amount of nearly $885,000. This is an increase over last year, and much-needed relief for 363 student families.

However, the need for assistance is always much more than we are able to provide.

Many of our families are suffering economic hardship. Unemployment, health issues, and overall uncertainty, are lingering in our communities. More than 1,000 student families applied for assistance.

This year, our Catholic schools will embark on a school year themed: Companions on the Journey. Their school days will focus on the Spiritual Works of Mercy. I have personally asked our students to pray for you, our faithful parishioners.

I ask that you prayerfully consider a generous gift to the Share in the Spirit collection September 25-26.

I am very grateful for your consideration of my request. We are all in this together; we are Companions on the Journey.

Yours in Christ,

Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington