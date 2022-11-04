Padua finishes field hockey regular season with 2-0 win over Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua ‘s field hockey team turned in a strong effort in its final game before the state tournament field is announced on Nov. 4. The Pandas got goals from Kelsey Clauss and Olivia Shimp in a 2-0 shutout of Ursuline at Serviam Field.

Padua was on the attack all afternoon, picking up its first penalty corner just a minute into the contest. That resulted in a defensive save for the Raiders, but the Pandas were awarded a penalty stroke. That shot, however, went wide left of the cage.

The Raiders’ defense was stingy, but they could hold off the Pandas for just so long. After another penalty corner, the teams scrambled in the crease in front of Raiders goalkeeper Elizabeth Ciarlo. Shannon Salerni poked the ball to Clauss, who had enough open space to notch the first goal at the 9:58 mark.

The Pandas kept the pressure on throughout the game, but the Raiders did a good job of limiting their scoring opportunities. Ciarlo made several saves, and she had help from her defenders, who stopped a few chances themselves and did their best to keep the opponents out of the scoring circle.

A penalty corner also led to Padua’s second goal, this one with 11:11 left in the contest. Shimp picked up a rebound after a Ciarlo save and deposited the rebound.

The Pandas outshot Ursuline, 14-0, and had a 12-2 edge in penalty corners. Taylor Kozink got the shutout, her fifth of the season. The Pandas (8-7), who played a very challenging schedule, are expected to earn a spot in the eight-team DIAA Division I state tournament field, which starts Nov. 10.

Ciarlo had 12 saves for the Raides, who finished the season 5-10.

