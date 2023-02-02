Padua swimmers sweep Appoquinimink for pool victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It was a blue-ribbon afternoon for the Padua swim team, which won every event in a 103-51 victory over Appoquinimink on Feb. 1 at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club.

Madison Testa and Megan Price both took two individual events. Testa won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, while Price captured the 100 free and the 100 backstroke. Each swam on a winning relay team as well.

The Pandas (5-4) are back in the pool on Tuesday against archrival Ursuline at 3:30 p.m. at Fraim. Appo (3-6) swims at the Blue Hen Conference championship meet Saturday at McKean High School.

Scoring Summary:

200 Medley Relay – Padua (Logan Bagley, Sophia Jurgaitis, Kailani Enos, Elsa Lutcher) 2:03.21

200 Freestyle – Megan Benson, Padua 2:20.05

200 Individual Medley – Bagley, Padua 2:23.27

50 Freestyle – Madison Testa, Padua 26.31

100 Butterfly – Enos, Padua 1:10.97

100 Freestyle – Price, Padua 1:00.74

500 Freestyle – Lutcher, Padua 6:01.14

200 Free Relay – Padua (Bagley, Mary Wennberg, Enos, Testa) 1:55.81

100 Backstroke – Price, Padua 1:08.01

100 Breaststroke – Testa, Padua 1:15.81

400 Free Relay – Padua (Lutcher, Price, Maria Martinez, Benson) 4:17.81

All photos by Mike Lang.