Saint Mark’s girls swim to victory at Concord, while boys fall by slim margin: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — The dual meets Jan. 13 between visiting Saint Mark’s and host Concord pitted four teams that entered the event with unblemished records. When the bubbles settled, the Raiders had one remaining undefeated, and so did the Spartans.

The Spartans won eight of 11 events in the girls’ meet to leave with a 62-32 victory. Rowan O’Donoghue and Mia Potter were double winners for Saint Mark’s. O’Donoghue won the 200 freestyle and the 100 free, while Potter was victorious in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly. Both were members of the Spartans winning entries in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay as well. Abigail Rhodunda won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys’ side, a win in the final event of the afternoon, the 400-yard free relay, provided Concord with just enough points to edge Saint Mark’s, 48-46.

There were a pair of double-winners, one from each team. For the Raiders, Connor Monaghan won the 500 free and the 100 breast, and he swam a leg of the 200 medley relay. For Saint Mark’s, Sean Kemske took first in the 200 IM and the 100 free. He also anchored the winning 200 free relay team.

The Spartans’ girls team is 5-0 and will meet Ursuline on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club. The boys fell to 4-1 and will face Salesianum at the same time and location as the girls on Thursday.

The Raiders’ boys went to 6-0, while the girls are now 5-1. They host Brandywine on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: SMH Abby Catts, Mia Potter, Peyton Fischer, Rowan O’Donoghue 2:01.53

200 Freestyle: O’Donoghue SMH 2:04.60

200 Individual Medley: Abigail Rhodunda CON 2:22.28

50 Freestyle: Potter SMH 26.35

100 Butterfly: Potter SMH 1:04.03

100 Freestyle: O’Donoghue SMH 56.13

500 Freestyle: Fischer SMH 6:09.36

200 Free Relay SMH Marcelle Kappes, Potter, O’Donoghue, Fischer 1:50.41

100 Backstroke: Bonis SMH 1:08.19

100 Breaststroke: Rhodundra CON 1:10.16

400 Free Relay: CON Lilly Belair, Elizabveth Merlo, Analiese Waid, Rhodunda 4:09.34

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Concord, Carson Grier, Connor Monaghan, Stephen Romeo, Luke Robinson, 1:47.19

200 Freestyle: Samuel Wagner, Concord, 2:09.49

200 Individual Medley: Sean Kemske, St. Marks, 2:15.28

50 Freestyle: Kevin Weldron, St. Marks, 23.06

100 Butterfly: Jaiden Edric Canlas, St. Marks, 1:01.25

100 Freestyle: Kemske, St. Marks, 52.96

500 Freestyle: Monaghan, Concord, 5:33.90

200 Free Relay: St. Marks, Weldron, Shawn Hanggodo, Canlas, Kemske, 1:37.28

100 Backstroke: Grier, Concord, 58.16

100 Breaststroke: Monaghan, Concord, 1:06.03

400 Free Relay: Concord, Evan Pingatore, Jon Barksdale, Romeo, Carson Grier, 3:47.75

