Saint Mark’s High School boys swimming excited about the future after DIAA championship performance: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Optimism was high for the Saint Mark’s boys swimming team after a strong showing at the DIAA state championship meet on Feb. 22.

The Spartans celebrated their second-place trophy, and with good reason. The athletes knew coming in that matching Salesianum’s depth was virtually impossible, so they didn’t worry about that. They just went out and competed.

It resulted in a second consecutive runner-up finish to the Sals and a celebration on the pool deck at Rawstrom Natatorium. Coach Rob Maegerle, his voice hoarse after a full day of encouragement — the Saint Mark’s girls team had taken third place at their meet earlier in the day — said the program has come a long way in the past few years.

“This senior class, we knew they were special when they came in freshman year,” he said. “Each year, they’ve grown and improved our standing every year. This year, going out as seniors, they did an amazing job.”

The Spartans finished 10th in 2022, when this year’s seniors were freshmen. They improved to fifth a year later, then second the last two seasons.

The roster included five seniors among the 21 swimmers: Cameron Byrd, Quinn Catts, Sean Kemske, Nick Lennon and Charles Lord. Byrd started the evening off by swimming the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay, one of two relays the Spartans won. He was joined on that relay by Aidan Walsh, Lennon and Kemske. Byrd then swam in the next event, the 200 freestyle, and finisned third. He also took second in the 100 butterfly.

The soft-spoken Byrd, who will swim next year at Salisbury University, was happy for the opportunity to swim for Saint Mark’s.

“It was an honor swimming for Saint Mark’s High School. At first, I was like, somewhere in the top eight, now I’m in the top three. There has been growth, and I’ve had very good people to compete against,” he said.

Walsh, a sophomore from St. John the Beloved Parish, said the Spartans were pleased with their second-place showing.

“Our guys came out here today, they did everything they could. They worked their butts off,” he said.

Walsh said the Spartans can compete with Salesianum when it comes to skill level. During the regular season, the Sals handed Saint Mark’s its lone setback in 10 meets, but the Spartans won six of the 11 events.

“We have all the talents that we need,” Walsh said. “If you look at our medley relay, we have every stroke that we need. The depth, I’ll give Sallies credit for that. They’re always going to have that. But when we have people like Cam, there’s nothing to not be grateful about.”

Saint Mark’s closed out the state meet with a win in the 400 free relay with the quartet of Byrd, Lennon, Rex Haigh and Walsh. Walsh came in second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke. The foursome of Grayson Bucksner, Logan Potter, Catts and Kemske took second in the 200 free relay.

Maegerle said the seniors “laid the foundation for this team going forward,” and Walsh agreed.

“The future is really bright. I don’t see us going anywhere soon,” he said.

