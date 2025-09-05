Saint Mark’s High School looks for more big results as volleyball season begins

Coach Nancy Griskowitz and her Saint Mark’s volleyball team hit the road on Sept. 4 to open their season, traveling below the canal to Odessa and earning a sweep. It was a good start on what the Spartans hope is another season with a deep tournament run.

The Spartans went 14-5 last year and reached the championship match, where they fell to Tower Hill. They have a mix of experience and new blood heading into this season. Maddi Way returns as the setter, and Laura Garrett will be among those patrolling the back line. They will be getting the ball to hitters like Lara Saints and Adriana Morris. Two freshmen are on the roster.

The schedule is loaded with the top teams in the state. Thirteen of their 15 regular-season matches are against teams that made the state tournament last year, including home-and-homes against Padua and Ursuline. They’ll play five of their first six on the road, but seven of the final nine at home. Road foes include St. Georges, Smyrna and Newark Charter. They’ll welcome Wilmington Charter, Cape Henlopen, Archmere, Caravel and others to their gym, with its vocal student section.

Schedule

Home matches in CAPS. All home matches begin at 7:15 p.m. except where noted.

Sept. 4: Odessa (3-0 win)

Sept. 8: St. Georges.5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: WILMINGTON CHARTER

Sept. 16: Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18: St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: CAPE HENLOPEN

Sept. 30: APPOQUINIMINK

Oct. 2: ARCHMERE

Oct. 7: Smyrna, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 9: Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 14: CARAVEL

Oct. 17: DELAWARE MILITARY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: PADUA

Oct. 25: URSULINE