Ursuline Academy brings new-look roster into 2025 volleyball campaign

There’s turnover, and then there’s turnover. Ursuline’s volleyball team is in the latter category, with a varsity roster that bears little resemblance to the past few seasons. The Raiders graduated 12 seniors from last season’s squad, which went 13-5 and reached the state semifinals.

The other four players on last season’s varsity are all back in 2025, and all are seniors expected to play key roles for coach Lauren DiSabatino. The veterans are Mia Terzaghi, Lucy Copeland, Katie Rzucidlo and Hayley Timmons. The good news for Ursuline is that their junior varsity was very good last season, and many of those players have been promoted. One freshman, Nicole Nelson, joins the team.

The schedule, as usual, is a bear. Ursuline opens at Tower Hill on Sept. 4. They played at the Hillers last season and handed Tower its lone loss of the year. Other road contests include Cape Henlopen, Newark Charter and Delaware Military. They’re home against Archmere, Wilmington Charter and Paul VI (N.J.). In addition, the Raiders will meet their Ursuline sisters in a tournament in Missouri.

Schedule

Home games in CAPS. All home matches begin at 7 p.m. except where noted.

Sept. 5: Tower Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 9: PADUA

Sept. 13: Cape Henlopen, 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 16: Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 18: ARCHMERE

Sept. 23: SAINT MARK’S

Sept. 26: Ursuline Sisters Weekend Tournament, at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis

Sept. 27: Ursuline Sisters Weekend Tournament, at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis

Oct. 7: ST. ELIZABETH, 5 p.m.

Oct. 9: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: PAUL VI (N.J.)

Oct. 16: WILMINGTON CHARTER

Oct. 21: CARAVEL

Oct. 23: Padua, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.