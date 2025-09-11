Saint Mark’s High School takes flag football battle against Ursuline Academy

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s opened defense of its flag football championship in impressive fashion, defeating Ursuline, 19-6, on Sept. 10 at Delaware Military Academy.

It took a while for the offenses of both the Spartans and Raiders to get going. The first two series for each team ended with a turnover of downs or a punt. Saint Mark’s got the ball on its own 17-yard line of the 80-yard field after a Raiders punt, and they didn’t waste any time. Quarterback Maddie Fausnaugh connected with Kimorah Neal, who blazed down the right side into the end zone. Fausnaugh added the extra point.

Ursuline moved the ball downfield as the running clock ticked down. They got inside the Saint Mark’s 5, but on the last play of the half, the Spartans pulled the flag from a Raiders runner a yard before she reached the end zone.

Tanai Tippens scored twice in the second half as the Spartans built a 19-0 lead. She ran 66 yards for her first score, and after an interception by Kat Rueda-Nieto gave the ball back to the Spartans later in the half, Tippens caught a touchdown pass.

Ursuline answered with its own touchdown. A long run by Delaney Loyola set the Raiders up at the Spartans’ 20. Hannah Besosa took a direct snap and went to the 4, and Loyola hit Bridget Manley with a shuffle pass for the score.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) hosts Padua on Sept. 17 at 6:15 p.m. Ursuline (0-1) plays Delaware Military on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., also at Saint Mark’s.