Saint Mark’s names Kirk Stockton new boys lacrosse coach

MILLTOWN — Kirk Stockton, a veteran coach at several levels, has joined Saint Mark’s High School as its boys lacrosse coach.

For more than 30 years, Stockton has been a coach at the Division I college level and with several post-collegiate teams that have competed at the professional level. He also has led teams in elementary and high school.

“My primary goal for the season is to build out a culture in the program that understands what it takes to win games that we might not have thought we should win in the past,” he said. “I don’t like to put numbers to it, but we should be playing at a level to compete with anyone in the state.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stockton is director of Oxford (Pa.) Youth Lacrosse and president of the Chester County (Pa.) Lacrosse Association. He said he is “big on culture.”

“Those players that buy into the culture of hard work, putting the team before themselves and investing everything they have into the sport will be rewarded.”

The Spartans begin their season March 21 at A.I. duPont. They are looking for their first state tournament bid since 2015.