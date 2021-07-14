Saint Mark’s names Lonnie Wright new boys basketball coach

MILLTOWN — Lonnie Wright, a veteran high school basketball and baseball coach, is the new boys basketball coach at Saint Mark’s High School. The school made the announcement on July 13.

Wright has been an assistant coach at Delaware Military Academy and is the founder of the Nothing But Net Sports Academy. He is responsible for the day-to-day operation of NBNSA, which is a nonprofit that provides supervised experiences in athletics and life skills to children from 4-18.

“I am looking forward to working with our players to develop their skills to compete at a high level,” Wright said. “I want to build a winning tradition and create an environment where my players will be successful both academically and athletically.”

Saint Mark’s president Tom Fertal is confident of the Spartans’ prospects under Wright.

“I was impressed with his philosophy of excellence — that he expects it and fosters it both on and off the court. He has a firm and encouraging grasp of the concept of student-athlete,” he said.