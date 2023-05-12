Salesianum School and Saint Mark’s High School open play in first DIAA boys volleyball tournament

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s open play in the inaugural Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association boys volleyball state tournament tonight (May 12). The Sals and Spartans happen to be matched up in the opening round and will face each other at Salesianum at 6 p.m.

The Sals are the top seed in the 16-team bracket. They finished the season 14-0, although they did not face the Spartans this season. Salesianum did not lose a set during the regular season. Saint Mark’s, the 16th seed, went 7-7 this year.

The winner will face the eighth seed, Conrad, who defeated No. 9 Christiana on Thursday. The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 16 and the semifinals two days later, with the championship on May 23 at Smyrna High School. All rounds except the championship will be played at the home of the higher seed.

Tickets for all DIAA postseason play are sold online only through GoFan.

The DIAA board in April approved a state championship for this season. Thirty schools fielded varsity teams this year. Previously, a champion not under the auspices of the DIAA had been crowned for about 25 years.

