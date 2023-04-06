Salesianum School lacrosse jumps out early in win at Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT —If Salesianum’s lacrosse team had any lingering disappointment after a close loss over the weekend to nationally ranked Chaminade (N.Y.), it certainly didn’t show when the Sals traveled to Archmere on April 5. If anything, it may have provided some motivation.

Ryan Cunningham won the opening faceoff and motored straight ahead, firing a shot past Auks goalie Gianni Bifferato just seven seconds into the game to put the Sals up. Salesianum was just getting started. They scored five times in the first 3:47 of the game on the way to a 17-5 victory.

It was the 300th victory for Salesianum coach Bob Healy and assistant Shawn Plews.

Chase Black was next on the scoreboard, getting the ball after a Sals check knocked the ball from an Auks player. Twenty-three second after Black’s goal, Rowyn Nurry scored his first of the afternoon, hitting from long distance. Elliot Dotson got in on the action next. He came out from behind the net, faked a shot, then sent the ball high into the twine. Finally, Alex Bratton scored, sending a rebound shot low as he was knocked to the ground by the Auks’ defense.

The Sals added two more before Archmere got on the board. Drew Duncan did the honors, grabbing a loose ball before Sals goalie Cam Taylor could snag it and firing into an empty net as he was knocked to the field turf.

After watching the Sals control the tempo and the ball in the second, the Auks picked up some momentum as the second half neared. Alex Starnes hit on a backhanded shot, and after Zach Friend answered, Duncan beat the halftime buzzer to cut the Sals’ lead to 10-3.

It was a physical game, and Duncan was hit as he scored, drawing a flag from the offiicials and giving the Auks the man-up situation to open the second half,

But Salesianum stopped any thoughts of a comeback cold in their tracks. The Auks could not generate any shots with the advantage. The Sals were content to play the possession game until the 7:13 mark, when Bratton went top shelf. That got the offense going, and the Sals added another four goals in the quarter.

Vince Scibello scored off the inside of the far post in the middle of the fourth quarter, and Duncan completed his hat trick after taking a long pass from Breandan Marley.

Nurry, Dotson and Black each scored three times for the Sals, and Bratton added a pair. Other statistics were not available late Wednesday night. The Sals (4-1) visit St. Mary’s (Md.) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Duncan had three for the Auks, who fell to 3-2. They are off until April 15, when they host West Chester Rustin (Pa.) at noon.

All photos by Mike Lang.