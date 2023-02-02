Salesianum swimmers defeat Appoquinimink: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum won six individual events and all three relays in a 92-51 swimming triumph over Appoquinimink on Feb. 1 at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club.

Ben Lutcher was the Sals’ lone double winner, taking the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Zach Redding of the Jaguars also won two events, the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

The Sals improved to 10-1 and will take on Conrad on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School. Appo (3-6) will compete in the Blue Hen Conference championship this Saturday, also at McKean.

Scoring Summary:

200 Medley Relay

Salesianum (Teddy Tsakumis, Jack Cordery, Ryan Mahoney, Sam McKeown) 1:45.21

200 Freestyle

Zach Redding (A) 1:51.22

200 Individual Medley

Ben Lutcher (S) 2:06.53

50 Freestyle

Kyle Skelly (S) 23.13

100 Butterfly

Zach Redding (A) 53.87

100 Freestyle

Bryce Patterson (S) 52.34

500 Freestyle

Ryan Mahoney (S) 5:32.84

200 Free Relay

Salesianum (Nolan Burns, Nathaniel Miller, Skelly, Tsakumis) 1:35.82

100 Backstroke

Teddy Tsakumis (S) 57.68

100 Breaststroke

Ben Lutcher (S) 1:05.90

400 Free Relay

Salesianum (McKeown, Maxwell Moore, Brady Lewis, Skelly) 3:40.33

All photos by Mike Lang.