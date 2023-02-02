Salesianum swimmers defeat Appoquinimink: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum won six individual events and all three relays in a 92-51 swimming triumph over Appoquinimink on Feb. 1 at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club.
Ben Lutcher was the Sals’ lone double winner, taking the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Zach Redding of the Jaguars also won two events, the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
The Sals improved to 10-1 and will take on Conrad on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School. Appo (3-6) will compete in the Blue Hen Conference championship this Saturday, also at McKean.
Scoring Summary:
200 Medley Relay
Salesianum (Teddy Tsakumis, Jack Cordery, Ryan Mahoney, Sam McKeown) 1:45.21
200 Freestyle
Zach Redding (A) 1:51.22
200 Individual Medley
Ben Lutcher (S) 2:06.53
50 Freestyle
Kyle Skelly (S) 23.13
100 Butterfly
Zach Redding (A) 53.87
100 Freestyle
Bryce Patterson (S) 52.34
500 Freestyle
Ryan Mahoney (S) 5:32.84
200 Free Relay
Salesianum (Nolan Burns, Nathaniel Miller, Skelly, Tsakumis) 1:35.82
100 Backstroke
Teddy Tsakumis (S) 57.68
100 Breaststroke
Ben Lutcher (S) 1:05.90
400 Free Relay
Salesianum (McKeown, Maxwell Moore, Brady Lewis, Skelly) 3:40.33
All photos by Mike Lang.