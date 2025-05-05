Three-run fifth, solid defense power Saint Mark’s High School softball past Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s broke open a defensive-minded softball battle against Delaware Military with three fifth-inning runs in a 4-1 win on a busy May 3 at Saint Mark’s. The game was the final of three Spartans athletic contests on campus that afternoon, and the softballers joined the baseball and boys lacrosse teams in the win column.

The game pitted pitchers Emily Trzonkowski of the Seahawks and Saint Mark’s Gabby Saggione, and they – helped by some strong defense – helped the game move along at a blistering pace. The teams had opportunities to score, but no one crossed plate until the fifth.

DMA’s first two batters reached in the second, but the Spartans got out of that jam with three straight ground balls. Saggione retired seven in a row starting with the final out of the second until Alicia Moran doubled for the Seahawks to open the fifth. The Spartans retired the next three, however.

Her counterpart, Trzonkowski, matched her for the first four innings. She allowed two baserunners in the first but struck out the final two batters to end the threat. Trzonkowski had seven strikeouts through four.

The Spartans finally broke the scoring drought in the fifth. Raven Lieske blooped a single to center, and Isabella Flurie came in as a pinch runner. Flurie was sacrificed to second by Kate Lovett, but after a strikeout, the Seahawks were an out away from escaping any damage. But Kimorah Neal’s infield single put runners at the corners, and after Neal stole second, Chloe Bedwell singled to center, driving in Flurie and Neal. Tanai Tippens then doubled to short left, and Bedwell raced around with the third run.

Saint Mark’s added some insurance in the sixth. Karlee Cathcart doubled with one out, and Lieske singled her home.

The Seahawks scored one run off reliever Ava McCormick in the seventh, but she struck out the final batter to secure the victory.

Bedwell and Lieske each had a pair of hits for the Spartans, and Saggione and McCormick combined to allow just five hits. Saint Mark’s (10-2) hosts Ursuline on May 6 at 4:15 p.m.

Trzonkowski finished with 10 strikeouts, and Alexis Miller had two hits and scored the Seahawks’ run. DMA (9-5) visits St. Georges on May 6 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.