St. Elizabeth High School opens volleyball season with new coach, fresh outlook

St. Elizabeth opens up the 2025 volleyball schedule at home on Sept. 3 against Padua. It’s a new beginning for the Vikings, who have a new coach in Kevin Villec and several new players on the roster.

Just four players return from a senior-heavy roster last year. They are seniors Charlize Campbell, Ellie Koontz and Mylie Michalkiewicz, and junior Lillian Truman. There are also three freshmen. All figure to get significant playing time as the Vikings look to regroup following a 4-11 campaign.

They do play several challenging matches. Aside from Padua, nonconference foes include Saint Mark’s, Ursuline and Wilmington Friends. Their Diamond State Athletic Conference schedule features Archmere, Newark Charter, Wilmington Charter, Delaware Military and Conrad.

Schedule

Home matchers in CAPS.

Sept. 3: PADUA, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: McKean, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: DELAWARE MILITARY, 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 16: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: SAINT MARK’S, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: RED LION, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 3: Wilmington Friends, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 6: NEWARK, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 7: Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Oct. 9: MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Odyssey Charter, 3:30 p.m. at the Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

Oct. 15: NEWARK CHARTER, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 21: CONRAD, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: St. Andrew’s, 5:15 p.m.