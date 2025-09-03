Young Padua Academy springs into 2025 volleyball campaign

A volleyball team with a very new look this season is Padua, where the Pandas always have high expectations. They begin this season Sept. 3 at St. Elizabeth.

Of the 14 girls on the opening-day roster, half are sophomores. Just three of them – Charlotte Manning, SydneyPaige Huston and Emma Koenigsmann – appeared regularly in varsity action last year. Manning and Koenigsmann will provide hitting, while Huston will do much of the setting. Joining them are hitter Annamay Hendrixson and seniors Cierra Burslem, Josalyn Carter and Abby Madigan.

Coach Rainbow Shaw-Giaquinto and her squad will be on the road for their first three. They face Saint Mark’s and Ursuline twice each, and they also have road tilts at Archmere, Wilmington Charter and Caravel. Teams coming to Broom Street – where Padua plays six of its final seven – include Apoquinimink, Newark Charter, Delaware Military, Tower Hill and two out-of-state traditional powers, Paul VI (N.J.) and Garnet Valley (Pa.).

Home matches in CAPS. All home matches at 7:15 p.m. except where noted.

Sept. 3: St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 16: SAINT MARK’S

Sept. 19: Unionville (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Sept. 23: APPOQUINIMINK

Sept. 25: Wilmington Charter, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 2: NEWARK CHARTER

Oct. 4: DELAWARE MILITARY, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: PAUL VI (N.J.)

Oct. 14: GARNET VALLEY (Pa.)

Oct. 17: TOWER HILL

Oct. 21: Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23: URSULINE, 7:30 p.m.