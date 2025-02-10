Eileen Wilkinson named permanent principal at Saint Mark’s High School: She has ‘the education and experience necessary’

Interim Principal Eileen Wilkinson has earned the job on a permanent basis and will be the principal of Saint Mark’s High School, it was announced Feb. 7 by Lou De Angelo, diocese schools superintendent.

The appointment was made by Bishop Koenig. Wilkinson had been in the interim role since last summer.

“(She) has both the education and the experience necessary to lead Saint Mark’s High School into a successful future, building on its solid spiritual foundation, recent academic initiatives, and strong culture of community,” De Angelo said in announcing the appointment.

Wilkinson earned her bachelors degree in history from Chestnut Hill College, a masters from Villanova University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University.

Wilkinson has been a teacher, director of studies, vice principal, and principal at eight Catholic high schools over the span of an extensive career in Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Washington, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the Diocese of Camden and the Diocese of Wilmington. Her longest term of service has been at Saint Mark’s High School, where she was an educator in three separate eras of the school’s history: 1991-2000, 2001-2007, and 2023-present.

She says a primary goal of her administration is “to more deeply infuse the founding vision of the school into all aspects of student life.” That vision is to “build a world more pleasing to God and more helpful to others,” as noted in the school’s mission statement.