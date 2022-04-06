Two home runs help Concord softball power past Padua: Photo gallery

PIKE CREEK — Gigi Calderara allowed just one hit in the final five innings and struck out five as Concord defeated Padua in softball, 5-1, on April 5 at Midway Softball Complex.

The Pandas struck first, getting consecutive singles from Layla Umbriac, Lauren Schurman and Victoria Corbo to take a 1-0 lead. They were unable to take advantage of a leadoff double by Bridget Casey in the bottom of the second, as Calderara retired 16 straight following that hit. She kept the Pandas off-balance at the plate with a variety of off-speed pitches, and balls that were put in play were fielded flawlessly by the Raiders.

Schurman allowed just one baserunner in the first three innings, and that was when Rachel Waslyn reached on a dropped third strike. Concord, however, got its offense rolling in the fourth.

Samantha Fyock reached third on two Padua errors to open the fourth, and she scored on an infield single by Rylee Waslyn. Rachel Waslyn knocked Rylee in with a triple, and a Madison Michalka fielder’s choice brought Rachel Waslyn home.

The scoring continued for the Raiders in the fifth as they went to the long ball. After Schurman got the first out with a strikeout, MacKenzie Weinkowitz drove a ball to the fence in right. She rounded the bases as the Pandas threw the ball toward third base, increasing the lead to 4-1. After another strikeout, Rylee Waslyn smoked a ball tight to the line in right, and she touched them all for a second inside-the-park home run.

The Raiders improved to 4-1. They will visit William Penn on Thursday at 3:45p.m.

Schurman allowed just four hits and struck out 12 for the Pandas, who are now 1-3. The Pandas had five total hits on offense. Padua travels to Middletown on Thursday, with first pitch at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.