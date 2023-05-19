Ursuline Academy ends softball season with win over Odyssey Charter School: Photo gallery

PIKE CREEK — Ursuline scored six runs in the first inning, and that start helped them to an 11-1, five-inning win over Odyssey Charter on May 19 at Midway Softball Complex. It was the final game of the season for the Raiders, who finished 6-9.

Ursuline wasted no time getting the offense going. Anna Harris walked and took second on a groundout. She stole third, then scored on an Ava Panunto fielder’s choice. She was the first of eight straight Raiders to reach base, with Audrey Pachuta driving in two runs with a double and Delaney Gallagher bringing the final run of the inning home on an infield single.

Owls pitcher Gianna Caez settled down after that, allowing just one base runner over the next two innings. The Raiders, however, added four runs in the fourth. Gallagher reached on an error to open the frame and moved to second on a wild pitch that would play a role in the inning. After a strikeout, Bridget Simpson also struck out, but she reached first on a dropped third strike, with Gallagher coming home when the throw to first went into shallow right field.

A walk to Panunto set the stage for Maloney, who slugged a two-run triple to right-center. Maloney scored on Pachuta’s single to right.

A run in the fifth brought the game to a close.

In the circle, Maloney struck out four of the first six batters she faced. The Owls’ first two hits came in the third, but the Raiders escaped trouble with a double play. Odyssey scored its run in the fourth. Reena Patel scored following a Raiders error.

Final statistics were not available late Thursday night. Odyssey (9-6), which counts six eighth-graders and no juniors or seniors on its 13-girl roster, visits Newark on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.