Ursuline, Salesianum continue pursuit of DIAA basketball championships

This week belongs exclusively to the high school basketball postseason. Two Catholic high schools remain in pursuit of state championships. The girls will play the quarterfinals Monday night on the campus of the higher seeds, then move to the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware for the semis and finals. The boys are off until Thursday, when the semifinals will take place, also at the Bob. Their final is Saturday.

Girls

Monday

No. 10 Delaware Military Academy at No. 2 Ursuline, 7 p.m. The Seahawks moved on to the quarterfinals with an upset of the seventh seed, Appoquinimink, last week. Maya Hill, whose father, Phil, starred at Salesianum, is the main inside scoring option for DMA, while freshman Tavi Prado has emerged as a reliable shooter from distance. They’ll face the Raiders at what promises to be a loud Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. Ursuline features two talented eighth-graders, Taylor Brown and Jezelle Banks, senior Hannah Kelley and a very talented roster.

Wednesday

Winner of DMA-Ursuline vs. winner of No. 11 Woodbridge at No. 3 Cape Henlopen, time TBA, Bob Carpenter Center, Newark. The Raiders of Ursuline defeated the Blue Raiders of Woodbridge in mid-January and did not play Cape this year. Tickets will be available at the team pages at www.websites4sports.com and will be sold online only.

Friday

Girls state championship, 7 p.m., Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Boys

Thursday

No. 5 Salesianum vs. No. 1 Middletown, 8:10 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark. The Sals advanced to the semifinals with a two-point win over the defending champion, Tower Hill, in the quarterfinal round. Justin Hinds is a primary scoring option for the Sals, but they have others who can shoot, including Kareem Thomas, Isaiah Hynson and R.J. Johnson. They’ll be facing a Cavaliers team that no doubt remembers its first meeting with the Sals, a 51-32 Salesianum win. Every player in the Cavs’ starting lineup is a scoring threat, including Amir Hite, Amir Cunningham, Jaden Rogers and Jaiden McGhee. The game is sold out.

Saturday

Winner of Salesianum-Middletown vs. winner of No. 7 William Penn vs. No. 3 Howard, 6 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark. Salesianum played both Penn and Howard during the regular season, falling to the Colonials but defeating Howard in the regular-season finale. Tickets will be available at the team pages at www.websites4sports.com and will be sold online only.